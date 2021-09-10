On 20th anniversary of 9/11 terror attack, military families are giving back

One event is raising money for scholarships. Another aims to reduce food insecurity.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack against the United States is a time for remembering. But it is also a time for giving back.

In fact, the day is federally recognized and authorized as a National Day of Service.

One example played out Friday in Virginia Beach as 130 golfers were teeing it up at Honey Bee Golf Club in Virginia Beach.

It was the seventh annual Corporal Mark Goyet Memorial Foundation, Incorporated Golf Classic, named for the 22-year-old Marine who was killed in action 10 years ago this year.

So far, the tournament has raised and delivered more than $100,000 in scholarships.

Overseeing this effort is a source of great pride and comfort from Mark's parents, Ray and Martha Goyet of Virginia Beach.

"Martha and I decided when our son was killed in Afghanistan, we decided about a year later, what's the best way to maintain his legacy," said Ray. "And we decided we would create a foundation and the foundation would provide scholarships."

Martha said this project helps keep her son's memory alive.

"It's life-changing for me as well as far as them to know he's not forgotten," she said. "Everybody that's here is out here to help us honor him."

Another example of giving back will take place Saturday in Norfolk.

It's all about food insecurity, which remains a big problem for many military families, particularly for junior enlisted personnel. As many as one in five military families is going hungry according to one survey.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., approximately 700 active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran families will benefit from a free food distribution event at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. It's sponsored by the Military Family Advisory Network as part of that nonprofit organization's September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.