CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The streets around Spectrum Center will close to traffic this week, and the city is clarifying when it will happen.

Original reports indicated the roads would close the night of Wednesday, February 13. However, city officials confirmed with NBC Charlotte that 5th Street, Caldwell Street, Trade Street and Brevard Street around the basketball arena will close around 7 p.m. Thursday, February 14.

NBA All-Star 2019 Your guide to NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte. Get the latest on city service impacts, All-Star Game events and more.

The Charlotte Transportation Center is also on the move for All-Star weekend. It will be temporarily relocated to the surface lot across from the LYNX 7th Street parking deck. CATS announced they will be setting up the temporary location on Thursday. Service at the temporary site on 7th Street will begin with the first-morning bus on Friday, February 15. The CTC will resume normal operation at the start of service on Monday, February 18.

When it comes to construction projects on I-77 and I-277, drivers will notice changes as well. NCDOT says lane closures in connection to the bridge project along I-277 will be suspended from Thursday morning, February 14, until Monday night, February 18. Lane closures associated with construction projects on I-77 will be suspended from Friday morning, February 15 until Monday night, February 18.

To help ease congestion near the venues for All-Star weekend, CMS is dismissing the following five schools early at 12:15 p.m. on Friday: Chantilly Montessori, Elizabeth Traditional Elementary, First Ward Creative Arts Academy, Irwin Academic Center and Metro School.

Bikes and electric scooters will not be allowed in areas around Spectrum Center.

To help fans get around, the city has designated the following pick-up and drop-off locations for Uber and Lyft:

Spectrum Center: 3rd and 8th Avenue

Bojangles’ Coliseum: Independence Blvd on Paul Buck Blvd

As for the LYNX Blue Line, riders will notice more security. Starting at 5 p.m. from February 15-17, passengers will be asked to get off the train at the 3rd Street and 7th Street stations for a security sweep. Only riders without bags or clear totes will be allowed back on the train. In addition, CATS says the train will not stop at the CTC/Arena Station. Riders will need to walk to 3rd Street or 7th Street to board the light rail.

For more information: https://charlottenc.gov/NBA/Pages/default.aspx