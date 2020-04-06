Hundreds march in Fort Mill against racism and police brutality

Mothers Against Racism organized a march that started inside Walter Elisha Park, went to the Kingsley Shopping Area and back.

FORT MILL, S.C. — With loud voices and signs, hundreds of people marched in Fort Mill Thursday to end racism and to call for justice against police brutality.

"My hope for today is that people will see that there needs to be changed in every single town and every single city," said Julia Alewine, 19. "Because the world needs change, and the youth can change the world."

Bruce Moody is a white male, 65 years old.

"You know it's one thing to think black lives matter, but you need to step up and keep showing out... especially at my age and that look like me."

Today's march was the first march ever for Dee Share-Michell.

"I wanted to come out today, because I felt the need and the urge to do something. I have been talking, and sharing, and posting, living for a long time and I'm ready to act."

Share-Michell tells WCNC Charlotte this will not be her last.

"Today, I have seen so much support from so many people from all different backgrounds- I am hopeful. My faith has been restored. I believe in humanity again."