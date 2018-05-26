A severe car accident has shut down all lanes of Southbound I-85 near exit 19 in Gaston County.

The incident occured around 8 a.m. this morning and is expected to be cleared by sometime around Noon according to NCDOT.

NC DOT suggest drivers should take Exit 20 (NC-279 / New Hope Road) and turn left. Follow NC-279 / New Hope Road for a half-mile and turn right onto US-74 West. Continue on US-74 West for 3.5 miles and turn right onto NC-274 / Bessemer City Road, Follow NC-274 / Bessemer City Road for 1.5 miles and turn left to re-access I-85 South.

