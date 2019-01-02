CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte officials are calming fears about the underground security lapse NBC Charlotte discovered, pledging they will work with their partners "to keep the city safe at all times."

The city's new comments came only after we started questioning city council members about just how easy it is to access Charlotte' stormwater network.

"The City of Charlotte takes public safety and infrastructure protection very seriously, and we will work with our partners to keep the city safe at all times," the city said in a statement Friday. "The city has a robust security plan in place for large events, and we have confidence in the execution of that plan. It is our practice to keep security details confidential."

As we reported Thursday, the only apparent thing stopping someone from entering the city's storm drains are "No Trespassing" signs. The tunnels lead near the Charlotte Convention Center, NASCAR Hall of Fame and Spectrum Center, according to the city's maps.

Councilmember Tariq Bokhari plans to question city officials about the vulnerability.

"I appreciate you bringing it to my attention," he said Friday. "I'll go follow-up on it. I'll ask some questions so that I get a level of comfort."

Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt, who chairs the Community Safety Committee, intends to research the situation further.

"I'm going to need a little more time to look into this issue so I hesitate to talk at this point until I'm better informed," she said.

Councilmember Dimple Ajmera reached out to the city's communications team, prompting Charlotte's latest statement. In that statement, a spokesperson reiterated that people should not try to enter the storm drainage system since they're only meant for people with proper training.

"It is surprising that the city hasn't closed down that vulnerability," former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker said.

While surprising, the national security expert knows there's not a simple fix. In some cities, grates prevent access, but those can also lead to litter clogging the drains and them not working properly to prevent flooding. The city alluded to that in 2012 when NBC Charlotte first brought up the problem.

In Australia, a city uses mesh nets, not to restrict access, but instead to collect trash, but you can imagine those same nets, which cost about $20,000 and are routinely emptied, also make it more difficult for anyone trying to get inside.

Charlotte uses volunteer and educational outreach to reduce litter. The city touted its stormwater track record.

"Over 25 years, we've secured our position as a leader in stormwater management," the statement said. "Our programs have received awards from various organizations including FEMA and the US Environmental Protection Agency."