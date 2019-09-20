CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A burned body has been found in a ditch on Lizzie Melton Road in Chester County, the sheriff's office confirms.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, Lizzie Melton Road is closed near the intersection of Old Richburg Road.

Deputies confirm the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been contacted and is dispatching Special Agents to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the crime scene.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

