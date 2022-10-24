Charlotte City Council addresses government contract work after WCNC investigation

During the Charlotte City Council meeting Monday night, the city manager shared his commitment to immediately addressing what WCNC Charlotte uncovered.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is pledging to tighten up its processes to ensure certified minority, women and small businesses enterprises get a fair shot at government work.

The changes are a direct result of a WCNC Charlotte investigation earlier this month.

During the Charlotte City Council meeting Monday night, the city manager shared his commitment to immediately addressing what WCNC Charlotte uncovered, telling the public, "There are opportunities for us to be more intentional as an organization."

WCNC Charlotte found the city awarded more than $400,000 worth of pandemic-era work to a talent coach who did not go through the certification process while overlooking other qualified small businesses.

Just last week, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles pledged action, saying the city of Charlotte will learn from the "mistake."

Contact Nate Morabito at nmorabito@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.