Scammers posing as Duke Energy demand payments or threaten disconnection

Callers are being threatened with disconnection unless payments are made immediately. This is a total scam.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All Duke Energy customers need to know about a scam going around that impacts a lot of people. But remember, if you get a strange call demanding payment, it's a scam.

The automated call said, “send payment to avoid disconnection.”

It sounded pretty official, and if your bill is currently late, it might be enough to scare the wits out of you this October.

"Some people might believe it's real," said Frank, who received the same call and knew something was wrong and contacted Duke Energy and WCNC Charlotte.

“It sounds very realistic and you might actually think it was them," said Frank.

Through the spring, summer, and early fall pandemic, Duke Energy had suspended disconnections but recently resumed normal operations. Duke warned people that scams like this would likely pop up, and sure enough, here we are dealing with one.

“We would never send one single notification or pressure anyone to make a payment, and we would never request payment in the form of a debit card or wire transfer” Said Duke spokesperson Megan Miles.