CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two devastating mass shootings over the weekend are leading to a call for action.

However, there’s a key question to answer: what are the warning signs before such an attack? NBC Charlotte is taking a closer look at a counter-terrorism report about potential indicators of extremist violence. It includes dozens of possible signs for law enforcement and the general public to watch out for.

The Homegrown Violent Extremist Mobilization Indicators was first published in 2015 and has been updated every two years since then; it clearly remains very relevant.

The 2019 report lists 46 potential warning signs for homegrown extremist violence. It’s produced by top counter-terrorist organizations, including the FBI, to help law enforcement and the general public recognize potentially dangerous behaviors.

The behaviors listed include someone who makes a threat with justification for action by social media post or manifesto, an unusual purchase of military-style tactical equipment other than weapons, and dehumanizing people who are not in the identity group.

There’s a new push to take preventative action with so-called red flag laws. They would allow a judge to restrict a person who poses a threat to themselves or others from accessing or buying a gun.

17 states have red flag laws, but the Carolinas are not among them.

“There’s steps that we can take, common steps that we can take that will get guns out of people's hands,” said Josh Stein, North Carolina Attorney General.

Some people are now calling for action from internet companies too. Reports show the suspect in the El Paso shooting posted a PDF of his plans on the same anonymous web forum as gunmen in other recent mass shootings.

"We have to do something because they're inspiring each other,” said Dr. Megan Squires, a computer science professor at Elon University.

The FBI says when evaluating a potential threat based on the list above, it’s important to consider the totality of circumstances.

If you believe someone is a potential threat based on those factors, you’re urged to contact a local FBI office.

