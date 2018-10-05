CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Driver Joseph Jose said he and his family unintentionally caught a few seconds of Tuesday night's NBA playoff game when they pulled up beside a North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper at a red light.

“I looked over and I glanced into his car and I noticed he was watching film," he said. "At first [I thought] it was football. And then, he was watching basketball and driving. And that kind of concerned me."

Jose said he was frustrated with what he calls the hypocrisy of it all.

“They enforce the law so I believe they should follow the law as well,” he said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol regularly warns against distracted driving and promotes many safety initiatives for teens and adults to put the devices down.

NBC Charlotte alerted highway patrol to the video and we were told they will investigate this incident.

According to their policy, internet access is "for the sole purpose of supporting the mission, goals, and objectives of the Highway Patrol."

