CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local teacher tells NBC Charlotte a recent Uber ride made her feel uncomfortable. She was out celebrating her birthday this past weekend when she says she was hit with a racial slur.

"Talking about tariffs and trades and then [President Trump] got brought up and we started talking about how great he is," said Acacia Sammons.

The couple filed a complaint titled "My Driver was Rude." However, that title doesn't even compare to the frustration this Union County couple actually felt.

"Then that turned into, 'well, Mexicans are coming over here and stealing all of our jobs.' And so, me and my husband both said 'woah!'"

After that, the couple said Michael, their Uber driver, kicked them out of his car. But it's what Acacia says happens next that rubbed her and her husband the wrong way.

"At that point, he rolled down his window and yelled 'Go back to Mexico, where you came from!'" said Sammons.

"How infuriating is that for you?" asked NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"It hurt and then hurt turns to anger," said Sammons.

That anger was reported to Uber. The ride-sharing company sent us this statement in response:

"Uber does not tolerate any form of discrimination, and we have been in touch with the riders regarding their experience. We are investigating and will take appropriate action."

NBC Charlotte looked into the driver's history and Uber said Michael has no previous reports of this nature.

"How does that make you feel?" asked NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"Makes me really sad to know that this is the world we live in," Sammons said.

A sad truth that this mom is having to accept but will not support.

"I will never use Uber again," Sammons said. "We'll use other companies or we'll just use a good ol' fashion cab before we use Uber again."

© 2018 WCNC