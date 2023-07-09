1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Lincoln County, troopers say

Troopers responded to the crash around 4:40 p.m. along Shoal Road, near Hayworth Lane.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead and two others are injured following a crash in Lincoln County Wednesday afternoon, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash around 4:40 p.m. along Shoal Road, near Hayworth Lane where a 2017 Kia Soul was traveling west before crossing the centerline, and sideswiped an eastbound 2008 GMC Canyon.

The driver of the Kia Soul, 55-year-old Gary Samuel Kiser, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the GMC Canyon, 77-year-old David Rivera Torres, and a passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Shoal Road remained closed for roughly an hour as officials investigated the scene, troopers said. Detectives found that a medical condition contributed to the crash during an initial investigation.

All of those involved were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said. No charges will be filed in the case.



