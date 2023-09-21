1 dead after crash on I-85 in north Charlotte

The crash happened on I-85 near exit 37, according to officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on I-85 on Wednesday night left one person dead.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday on S I-85 near the Beatties Ford Road exit. Medic says one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The right line is closed after exit 37 on S I-85 due to the crash. Officials expect the lane to reopen by 1:52 a.m. on Thursday.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any charges will be filed.

More information will be released when it is available.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts