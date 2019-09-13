CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt and a dog was rescued Thursday night in a house fire in north Charlotte.

The flames broke out around 7 p.m. in the 9300 block of White Aspen Place.

Charlotte Fire said the fire was controlled in about 20 minutes with 33 firefighters.

Medc said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on the dog's condition or the cause of the fire.

