CONCORD, N.C. -- A shooting in Concord left one person dead and two others hurt Sunday morning.

Concord Police responded to a call in the 300 block of Union Cemetery Road around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

A short time later, a man showed up at Atrium Health-Northeast with a gunshot wound from the same shooting incident. The third person shot in the shooting, identified as 31-year-old Willie Peck III, died at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information on the deadly incident is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

