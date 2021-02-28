1 killed in intentionally set house fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed after a house fire in west Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to Charlotte Fire.
Emergency crews were responded to the 2600 block of Westerwood Village Drive. CFD said when they arrived they found heavy smoke and fire.
Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.
A firefighter was also hurt battling the flames on the scene but is expected to be okay.
Charlotte Fire said the damage estimate to the home is around 63-thousand dollars.
No further details have been released at this time.
