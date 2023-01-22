1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting

Police say the victim was found at a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m.

At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18, dead from gunshot injuries.

No further information is available about the shooting. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at (704) 920-4000.

