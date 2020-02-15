FORT MILL, S.C. — A 14-year-old teenager is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Fort Mill Friday.

At 5:55 p.m., officers from the Fort Mill Police Department responded to Pleasant Road at Whitley Road after the 14-year-old male was struck while trying to cross the street, according to investigators.

Pleasant Knoll Middle School and Pleasant Knoll Elementary School are adjacent to the crash site.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown from to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. No information in reference to his condition was immediately available.

No charges have been announced against the driver.

No other information was immediately available while the investigation is on-going.

More news:

Sex offenders, convicted rapists on popular dating apps

Who is Coty Scott Taylor, man linked to Faye Swetlik death?

Details of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service and how you can get tickets

Veteran-owned brewery in Kannapolis is giving back to military, first responders