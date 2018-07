CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police say two children were hit by a vehicle while riding their bikes in northeast Charlotte Sunday night.

Medic responded to a call in the 13900 block of Riding Hill Avenue. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a vehicle bumped into the children.

CMPD said all injuries are believed to be minor. Officials did not say what caused the accident to happen.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC