CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Fire officials say two people were displaced after their south Charlotte home accidentally caught fire Saturday evening.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 9300 block of Beacon Valley Street in south Charlotte.

Charlotte Firefighters working in 90 degree temperatures to control house fire in South Charlotte pic.twitter.com/3Ff052kXpA — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 12, 2018

Crews had to rotate shifts between 15 to 20 minutes because of the scorching hot temperatures. Medic provided multiple cooling stations for the firefighters on scene. Charlotte Fire also brought in backups so crews can rotate.

No one was hurt but the accidental fire caused about $415,000 in damages, according to officials. Fire officials say the smoke detectors were operating at the time of the fire.

Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson took to Twitter to commend crews and paramedics for enduring the hot weather during Saturday's fire.

Crews did good work facing advanced fire conditions in high temp conditions. Thanks to @MecklenburgEMS for assisting with rehab. https://t.co/vzloebYtzm — Reginald Johnson (@RegE_TJohnson) May 12, 2018

Aside from the fire, Medic responded to five other heat-related calls Saturday.

