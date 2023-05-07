2 injured in south Charlotte house fire overnight, officials say

30 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in just over an hour, the fire department said. The incident remains under investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are in the hospital after a house fire that broke out in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it was responding to a house fire along Abbey Hill Lane, just off Park Road, around midnight.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

30 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in just over an hour, the fire department said.

The incident remains under investigation.

