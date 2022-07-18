$23 million awarded to expand NC internet access

Avery, Cleveland, Gaston, and Lincoln counties are among those that will receive funds as elected officials look to close the digital divide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grants from the North Carolina Department of Information Technology's Broadband Infrastructure Office will award internet access to thousands of homes and businesses across the state.

On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that over $23 million would be awarded to nearly 7,000 households and over 300 businesses in 12 North Carolina counties.

These grants are a part of a $2 billion initiative from Cooper to bridge the digital divide in North Carolina. The program provides matching grants to internet service providers in an effort to expand high-speed internet to unserved areas of the state.

"Reliable and affordable high-speed internet is a necessity for all North Carolinians to work, learn, connect and access online health care,” Governor Cooper said. “These GREAT grants awards will help thousands more North Carolina families and businesses across the state access high-speed internet and the opportunities it brings.”

More than 305 applications were submitted for the grant funds as internet service providers attempted to get funding for over 487,000 households and businesses.

In order to be eligible, internet service provider applicants must be enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides a $30 per month internet bill discount to low-income households.

The following counties will receive grant funds: