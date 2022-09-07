3 people are dead, 2 others are injured after a car crash on NC-61, near Browns Summit.

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway patrol said just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening, a driver of a Dodge Charger lost control, went into the other lane, and hit another car.

It happened near Turner-Smith Road in Guilford County.

Norman Murrell was the driver of the car that was hit by the Dodge Charger. He died on the scene.

Norman Murrell was a Firefighter for the Greensboro Fire Department at Station 5.

Officer said Norman's wife, Tonya Murrell, was riding in the passenger seat and is in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the Dodge Charger has serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

There were two other passengers in a Dodge Charger. Anna Lattero, 26, and a 15-year-old were trapped inside the vehicle when it caught fire. Both died on the scene.

The State Highway Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit was notified and is working with troopers to determine the cause of the crash.

The 16-year-old was charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, exceeding a safe speed and driving left of center.

