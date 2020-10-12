40 SC prisoners charged in 'sprawling' murder, drug, kidnapping criminal enterprise

The crimes include murder plots, kidnapping, and and the international drug trade

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Attorney in South Carolina says federal prosecutors have busted up the largest racketeering case in state history, a 'sprawling criminal enterprise' involving inmates in state prisons who were conducting murder and major drug deals behind bars.

U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy Jr., along with over a dozen law enforcement officers in the state, held a news conference outside a Columbia prison Thursday to make the announcement.

"To anyone who would try and harm the people of South Carolina, we're coming after you," McCoy said.

The investigation has been running for three years, and has taken cooperation from multiple agencies.

In the 102 page indictment, prosecutors lay out the case against 40 suspects who are facing different and sometimes overlapping charges.

The document claims several prison gang members ran a drug empire using contraband cell phones and other means. They group would order violent retaliation against anyone they thought was giving information to law enforcement about their drug money and money owed to the gangs.

Its estimated the gangs were trafficking $50 million in meth a year for the last three years.

Among the killings believed to be involved an inmate murder in 2017 and a drive-by shooting in Greenville back in January of this year outside prison walls. The acts of violence were carried out by fellow gang members on the outside.

There were also kidnappings and shootings. During the course of the probe, 130 firearms were seized, including a machine gun.

Additionally, the 101-page indictment alleges that to perpetuate the enterprise and to maintain and extend its power, members and associates of the gang committed, attempted to commit, and conspired to commit, additional acts such as armed robbery, extortion, arson, assault and battery, drug trafficking, money laundering, and obstruction of justice.