CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Statistics from the county’s Storm Water Services Department show that some 4,000 people live in flood prone areas of Mecklenburg County.

Anne Plante was out for a walk today with her three young children and passed by McMullen Creek that flows under Addison Drive.

Plante said she and her family are relatively new to the area.

“We’ve seen the creek get pretty high but I’ve never seen it flood all the way over."

But McMullen Creek is notorious for flooding, and today crews were out clearing away debris to try to keep the water flowing smoothly.

Years ago the county started buying up homes near the creek and tore them down.

There has not been a major flood in Charlotte in recent years and with new families like the Plantes moving in every day, the concern is that people will forget about preparing for flooding.

The Red Cross advises everyone in flood-prone areas have some simple supplies like water and flashlights along with a plan to get out if the water starts rising.

Plante said even though the water may rise here again, she believes her house is located on ground high enough where flooding won’t be a problem.

“The boys love the water and the nature and we have a lot of wildlife around. We love this area and wouldn’t move because of that,” she said.

The county has purchased some 400 homes and businesses located in flood plane areas and torn them down.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC