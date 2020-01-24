CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nine people were injured in a late night rollover crash along Interstate 485 in west Charlotte Thursday, according to Medic.

At 11:16 p.m., a single vehicle rolled over along the inner loop north of the West Blvd. exit and adjacent to the overpass for Walkers Ferry Road.

At least 3 patients are described as having life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. Two other patients are described has having moderate injuries and 5 patients had minor injuries.

All patients were transported by Medic to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment, according to Medic.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Charlotte Fire Department and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the crash to assist with patient care and traffic control.

Traffic was backed up as drivers used the single, left lane to pass the large emergency response.

No other vehicles were involved in the c rash, the state highway patrol confirmed.

An adjacent North Carolina Department of Transportation Camera showed the aftermath of the crash.

More news from wcnc.com:

'The devil walking' | Woman told man who killed her sister is same man who tried to kill her mom

Cook's Volunteer Fire Department at risk of losing funding

Suspects kill South Carolina mom, 1-year-old at apartment

SC deputy turns taser on his K-9 after it bites cow

Virginia Senate passes 'red flag' gun law over fierce opposition

16 captured in operation seizing $1M in illegal drugs, 43 guns

49ers complete comeback win

9-year-old boy improving after downtown Seattle shooting

3 Americans killed in crash of firefighting tanker plane in Australia identified

Tennessee governor proposes heartbeat bill to stop abortions

China confirms 1st death outside epicenter of coronavirus outbreak; expands lockdowns to 25 million

Democrats focus Day 2 of trial on Trump's 'dangerous' abuse