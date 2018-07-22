BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A large fire ripped through a popular flea market in Burke County, destroying six of its businesses.

County officials say it happened Saturday night at I-40 Flea Market in Valdese, near Mile Marker 112 off I-40.

NBC Charlotte's crew at the scene saw the market's owner surveying the damages after firefighters took down the flames.

"[Here's] the roof that fell in," said flea market owner David McMaham. "There was a store there. There's nothing left there."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials did not say if anyone was hurt in the fire.

