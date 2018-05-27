CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's the unofficial start of summer.

This weekend was the season opener for Mecklenburg County pools. Also now open is Mecklenburg County's only beach, Ramsey Creek Beach Park.

The Ramsey Creek Beach Park is the only public beach in Mecklenburg County so expect things to be very busy over the course of this summer. A homeowner in the area told NBC Charlotte's Rachel Lundberg, "a little crowded is an understatement."

Thousands of visitors came to the beach Saturday despite the limited parking spaces.

Anna Kirkland, the parks and rec aquatics coordinator for the county, said this gives families an opportunity to enjoy the beach if they can't afford driving to the coast.

Mecklenburg County is offering the shuttle service still this year to help alleviate traffic and parking outside the entrance.

If you take the shuttle, the entrance to the beach is free.

