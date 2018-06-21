CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Air conditioning is crucial right now and through summer.

Repair companies are experiencing record number of calls for issues that are in most cases preventable.

Travis Hill, One Hour Operations Manager. “Typically our first call is at 8am and we’re getting home around 3am,” Travis Hill, Operations Manager for One Hour told NBC Charlotte. “It's quite busy and we’re running into a lot of different situations in these extreme temperatures.”

A big problem is maintaining the unit when it’s 90+ degrees outside. Keep the thermostat between 73 and 75 degrees.

Here are five tips from the experts:

1. Change the air filter once a month or sooner with pets

2. Make sure nothing is covering the unit

3. Clean the unit with your water hose

4. Don't try to make your house an ice box when it's 90+ degrees out

5. Have the equipment serviced twice a year

Government environmental rules say old units have to be phased out. One Hour Heating and Air says the cost for a replacement is around $10,000. That’s an expense no one wants to be surprised with!!

“People should start planning,” for a new AC unit Travis says. “Make sure they are saving the money and are prepared for their replacement when the time comes because once they start having the issue it's not really worth putting the money into it.”

