Airbnb cracks down on Charlotte house parties, suspends 20 listings

Airbnb announced 20 listings were suspended from the platform after hosting unauthorized house parties that violate the company's policies and COVID-19 measures.

Airbnb said in a release that the vast majority of Charlotte hosts contribute positively to their neighborhoods and they take important steps to help prevent unauthorized parties, such as establishing clear house rules, quiet hours and communicating these guidelines with guests ahead of their rental. Wednesday's actions address the small minority of hosts who previously received warnings about violating Airbnb policies.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of parties and large gatherings that could spread the virus,” said Viviana Jordan, North Carolina public policy manager for Airbnb. “By sharing out these actions today, we hope to bring greater awareness to our 24/7 neighbor support line which helps to strengthen the enforcement of our global party ban.”

In 2019, Airbnb announced a global house party ban, as well as a 24-hour neighborhood support hotline where neighbors can call anytime and share concerns with Airbnb agents. Earlier this month, Airbnb launched a new policy that prevents guests without a history of positive reviews from making one-night reservations in full-home listings on New Years' Eve in Charlotte and the U.S.