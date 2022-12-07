Alma Adams arrested while protesting for abortion rights outside Supreme Court, staff says

"We will not be silent as our fundamental rights are under attack," Adams tweeted earlier in the day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., was arrested Tuesday afternoon while protesting for abortion rights and reproductive justice at the Supreme Court, her staff announced on Twitter.

Adams tweeted earlier in the day that she would be participating in a protest for reproductive freedom and abortion rights with fellow members of the Democratic Women's Caucus.

Adams issued a statement following the incident, calling the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade "fundamentally wrong."

“I took part in this protest today for all of the people who feel unheard after the decision in the Dobbs case," Adams said. "The Supreme Court’s decision was fundamentally wrong, so I will continue to put my body on the line - and record my votes in House - in defense of abortion rights.

Adams' team tweeted a photo of the congresswoman being led away by police from the protest site. No further details were provided by Adams' staff or law enforcement.

Adams' stance on abortion

Adams, who represents Charlotte in the U.S. House, supports abortion rights. During an appearance on WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint, Adams said the right to abortion should be available to everyone, regardless of where they live.

"Black and brown women, those will be impacted the hardest I believe," she said. "Those who live in rural areas, those who have lower incomes and can't afford to cross state lines for care. Young people, LGBTQ people and women in abusive relationships," she said.

Adams said conflicting state laws will put women's health at risk.

"Abortion is still health care, and people are going to need to access it," Adams said. "And now it's going to be a state-by-state fight, which is really problematic," Adams said.

