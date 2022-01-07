Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy in Jacksonville, NC

Amari Gabriel Christiansen is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued early Friday for a 6-year-old boy missing from Jacksonville, N.C.

Amari Gabriel Christiansen is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with the words "game on," blue sweatpants with sharks, a navy blue jacket and black sneakers and was in possession of a Power Rangers backpack and a lunch box with Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.