' The flight landed safely at CLT and taxied to the gate under its own power' | American Airlines flight returns back to Charlotte after mechanical is

The flight is now scheduled to depart from Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines flight designated for Rome is back at Charlotte Douglas International Airport tonight after experiencing mechanical issues.

A spokesperson with American Airlines provided WCNC Charlotte with the following statement:

On May 30, American Airlines flight 720 with service from Charlotte (CLT) to Rome (FCO), returned to CLT due to a possible mechanical issue. The flight landed safely at CLT and taxied to the gate under its own power. Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused.

