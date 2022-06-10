American Airlines Charlotte team rallies for hurricane relief

Volunteers will spend the day packing nearly 4,500 emergency food relief boxes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around 125 team members from American Airlines, most of them based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), will gather on Friday to pack thousands of meals to feed families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Volunteers will spend the day packing nearly 4,500 emergency food relief boxes, that’s 80,000 pounds of food, to be distributed to families in need after communities were devastated by Hurricane Ian. The event is a collaboration between American and its national partner Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks dedicated to fighting hunger.

Food packages will consist of shelf-stable products, like milk, canned fruit and vegetables, chili, and beef stew. The food boxes will feed thousands of families who are in desperate need in the wake of the hurricane. Additionally, American said its awarding 10 AAdvantage miles per dollar donated to the American Red Cross disaster relief fund – with more than $3.2 million raised already to benefit those impacted by hurricanes Fiona and Ian.

