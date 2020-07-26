Grammy-winning singer Anthony Hamilton helps clean Charlotte neighborhood

“Not only are we going to clean up here, but we’re going to start cleaning up the schools and doing things that really matter."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Award-winning singer and Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton and his foundation spent part of Saturday helping clean up a Charlotte neighborhood.

“We’re here to show people that we care,” Hamilton said. “To come back to this community to build it up is very important.”

That’s what he and his foundation sought out to do, helping clean up the Southside Homes community and handing 30,000 pounds of masks, hand sanitizer, and food.

“It plants a seed,” Hamilton said. “It inspires people who feel like they’re forgotten and they don’t know the way out, or they feel like nobody cares.”

Hamilton says he also hopes people seeing him will serve as a reminder that they can do anything.

“I’m here to make sure that people know that it’s possible, anything is possible if you have passion and desire and the work ethic,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton says part of that is making sure the community feels cared for, and Saturday was just the start.

Charlotte Housing Authority, InLivian, Lowe’s, Keeping it Real Ministries and City of Charlotte Solid Waste also partnered in the event.