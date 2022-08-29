x
A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road

Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings and monthly book clubs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more.

Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar. 

"Here at Archive, we brew the best ethically traded, locally roasted coffee beans," Archive said on its website. "We have several beverage offerings curated by some of Charlotte's best Black mixologists. 

Store hours: 

  • Monday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Tuesday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Wednesday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Thursday:  7 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Friday:  7 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Saturday:  9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.  

