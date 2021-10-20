Are you eligible for money in the BCBS settlement? The deadline is Nov. 5

If you were a customer anytime between 2008-2020 there's a good chance you're eligible. How to file a claim.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Usually, 2 Wants To Know tells you to beware of your emails in your inbox. This time, we want you to check for an email from Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS). It could be your last reminder to get part of a $2.6 billion settlement. The deadline to be part of the settlement is Nov. 5, 2021.

HOW TO FILE A CLAIM

It starts online at BCBS Settlement. The easiest way is to put in your Unique ID found on the mailer BCBS sent you. If you don't have it, there's other information to enter.



Once logged in, you could need your health insurance card info to fill out parts of it. You can select how you want your payment; Venmo, check, prepaid card. You’ll get a confirmation number.

The easiest way to file a claim is online. But you can also submit your claim by mail as long as it is postmarked on Nov. 5, 2021.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Settlement

c/o JND Legal Administration

PO Box 91390

Seattle, WA 98111

YOUR OPTIONS

You can look at the BCBS legal rights and options notice.

IGNORE IT: If you do nothing and ignore the postcard: You won't get any money and you give up your right to sue the company for this at another time.



OPT-OUT: You get no money but can still sue them.

OBJECT/ATTEND: You can object to the settlement to the courts or even attend the hearing.



MAKE A CLAIM: If you want a shot at the money with minimal effort, you file a claim. How much are we talking about? Probably enough to buy lunch for you and a friend, but if it’s less than $5 they don’t even pay the claim.

THE SETTLEMENT

In Oct. 2020, Blue Cross Blue Shield reached a $2.67 billion settlement in a class-action antitrust lawsuit. A judge has not given final approval to the settlement.

This settlement stemmed from an Alabama class-action antitrust lawsuit titled in re: Blue Cross Blue Shield antitrust litigation mdl 2406.

Blue Cross reached the settlement on Oct. 16, 2020, with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (“BCBSA”) and settling individual blue plans.

In the class-action suit, plaintiffs alleged Blue Cross “violated antitrust laws by entering into an agreement not to compete with each other and to limit competition among themselves in selling health insurance and administrative services for health insurance.” The plaintiffs argued Blue Cross was able to charge higher rates for plans through the practice of limiting competition.