CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon's Treasure Truck is expanding to Charlotte.

The truck will offer customers exclusive items, trending tech, and the latest gear.

The Treasure Truck features one hand-picked item per day, several times per week. You just have to sign up to get text messages that will reveal the day's treasure (text “truck” to 24193).

Each offer is always a surprise, and customers will have to act fast, as there are limited quantities available.

After customers place their order on Amazon, they then select a convenient pickup location and timeslot to get their item.

In addition to the trucks, customers can pick up their new treasure at newly-launched vans as well as kiosks in select Amazon Books, Amazon Go, Whole Foods Market stores, and more.

Amazon Treasure Truck is also expanding to Cincinnati, Columbus, and Las Vegas. The top-selling cities are Seattle, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

