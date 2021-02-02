Authorities searching for missing Lincolnton teen

14-year-old Constance Angelina Pierce was last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 29, when she arrived home from school and went to her room.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Officials report that 14-year-old Constance Angelina Pierce was last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 29 when she arrived home from school and went to her room. Family members checked on her a short time later and she had left the residence, deputies report.

Pierce is described as a white female, 5',3" tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Family members say she may be in the Lincolnton, Gastonia or Charlotte areas.