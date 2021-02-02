Authorities searching for missing Lincolnton teen

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Officials report that 14-year-old Constance Angelina Pierce was last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 29 when she arrived home from school and went to her room. Family members checked on her a short time later and she had left the residence, deputies report.
Pierce is described as a white female, 5',3" tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Family members say she may be in the Lincolnton, Gastonia or Charlotte areas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pierce is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.