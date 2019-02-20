CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — After recent assaults against women in our area, a WCNC viewer and Martial Arts instructor at Winners For Life in Ballantyne reached out wanting to help.

"We are not just a business here, we are part of the community," Chris Kellogg told our team.

The facility trains families that live in the area.

"This is something we feel that needs to be done to help women empower themselves and be their own hero, so that you can feel safe," Kellogg added.

Whether this means walking to your bus stop, waiting for an Uber, pumping gas, or even just being at home by yourself, the team at Winners For Life want everyone to know how to defend themselves and get away from danger if needed.

Kellogg said this seminar will start with a quick warm up, then participants will learn three to four basic self defense strikes.

The free women's only self-defense class is this Friday, February 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 6420 Rea Road Charlotte, NC 28277 in the Piper Glen Shopping Center next to Trader Joes.