CHARLOTTE (WCNC) --- There is a crime alert after a restaurant employee is robbed at gunpoint in Ballantyne.

The victim tells NBC Charlotte he was depositing money for the restaurant chain, Viva Chicken. That’s when he said a man with a bandana covering his face pointed a gun at him and demanded everything he had.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday at the Bank of America in Ballantyne Corporate Park.

The 22-year-old man said he believes the suspect was waiting for someone to rob and unfortunately for him, he just happened to be at the ATM to deposit the money.

“I think he was coming out of the bushes,” said the victim, Cristopher Heredia. “Could be me or another person, he was waiting for someone... I just saw this guy coming to me with a gun and I just freeze.(He) told me, ‘Give me everything you have right now.’”

The suspect got away with $400 in cash from Heredia’s wallet and another $2,400 from the bank deposit for the restaurant, according to the police report.

“It was really scary,” Heredia told NBC Charlotte.

It comes just a couple months after another violent crime in Ballantyne. In May, a 19-year-old woman was carjacked in a nearby shopping center.

“If she would have taken off, you don’t know if he would have shot at the car, and that could have ended her life,” the teenager’s mom previously told NBC Charlotte.

“No place is safe, nothing is safe,” Heredia said.

Heredia tells NBC Charlotte he does not plan to do any more deposits at that time of night. He was not hurt during the robbery.

Police say no arrests have been made in the latest case at this point.

