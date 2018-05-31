SALISBURY, N.C. -- A bank robbery suspect was shot by an officer after leading police on a chase and stabbing a citizen, authorities in Rowan County said Thursday.

It all began around 12:30 p.m. at First National Bank at 322 E. Innes Street in Salisbury. Police told NBC Charlotte the suspect got away with money then officers pursued the getaway vehicle to Thomasville in Davidson County.

Police said the driver left the vehicle and tried to run into Anderson RC Hobby Shop on Mendenhall Street, but a citizen stood in the way. The suspect then stabbed that citizen several times, according to officers.

The suspect was shot by a Salisbury Police officer after tasers proved ineffective. A second suspect was treated at the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

The suspects' names and conditions were not released; the condition of the citizen who was stabbed was also unknown.

Several agencies responded to the incident including Salisbury Police Department, Rowan County Sheriff, Davidson County Sheriff and Thomasville Police Department.

