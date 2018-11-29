CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, November 28, the Billy Graham Library kicked off 2018's Christmas at the Library with a tree-lighting ceremony.

Billy Graham's grandson Roy Graham was among guest speakers at the ceremony. Roy is the senior director of strategic advancement at he Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Billy Graham's great-grandchildren Carline, Roy Austin and Charlotte were also in attendance.

The Christmas activities run from November 29 to December 22. Monday through Thursdays, activities take place from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, activities run from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The activities include a live nativity, horse-drawn carriage rides, Christmas story readings and a Christmas dinner.

Full cost information and times can be found on the event website.

