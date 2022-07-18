Town of Blocking Rock without water service

Town officials reported low water pressure or no water at all Monday morning.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The town of Blocking Rock is without water and residents are being told to boil their water until further notice.

Town officials posted on Facebook Monday about the outage, saying crews are working to locate the problem. Low water pressure and no water at all were reported in Blocking Rock Monday morning.

According to officials, the town is in the process of setting up a shelter for residents.

At this time, town officials are not able to provide an estimated time that water service is expected to be fully restored.

