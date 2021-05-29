Boat rental companies take precautions as summer lake season kicks off

Summer fun comes with risks out on the water. Several companies are offering safety features to keep your family safe while out on the lakes.

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — The kickoff to summer means thousands of families are heading out to enjoy our lakes and beaches, but with the fun comes some risks.

Safety on the water is crucial. Every summer there are tragic drownings on the waterways or boat emergencies.

In the first half of 2020, there were four drownings in Lake Norman. All of the individuals who died were originally using boat rentals.

The tragedies have long impacted the way rental companies on the lake do business.

"We went on the boat and had a great time," said Ty Walker who was celebrating her sister's birthday on the lake on Saturday.

She used Lake Life Rentals, a newer company that's been booked through the Memorial Day weekend.

"Them waves and that boat was just swaying, but we had a good time," Walker said.

The party contained adult beverages, but none of the customers drove the boat. That was left to a captain provided by the company as part of the deal.

"Everyone's safety is our number one priority," said Jessica Thomas who helps operate the business.

She said a majority of her boats for rent come with a captain. It ensures nobody drinks and drives and someone's always there, Thomas said.

"It's so important to have somebody there to make sure they know what's going on around you too, to make sure you and your party is OK," she added.

It's a lifesaving move, especially when police explain the leading cause of boat emergencies.

"Statistically the leading cause of accidents on the lake are inexperience and congestion," said Officer Stanley Joyce with CMPD at a news conference before the holiday weekend.

Anyone who wants to operate a boat and is born January 1, 1988 or after must have a boater education certificate, according to North Carolina law.

However, there are 11 exemptions, including for renters.

Requirements for driving are left completely up to rental companies like Lake Life Rentals and Lake Norman Marina.

"We've just kind of cut that grey area out and you have to be 26 years of age to rent or drive the boat," said Hank Lail, Lake Norman Marina's manager, in an interview in 2020.

Safety is first for them, too, making renters watch a training video before pushing off the docks.

"And we love it when we see people come in and being cautious and paying attention, especially with the little ones around," Lail added.

Life jackets are a must, too, according to state law. You have to have one per person inside a boat and kids under 13 must have them on.