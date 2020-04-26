CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Popular NoDa restaurant Brooks' Sandwich House announced Sunday they would be reopening, with a few changes in store due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant closed a little over a month ago due to COVID-19 like many other businesses in the Carolinas. But unlike many other businesses, they had just reopened their doors around two months prior following the death of co-owner Scott Brooks.

"We can’t wait to get back to work and on a normal routine," an Instagram post from the restaurant said, in part. "This has been a very tough time for us and everyone else!"

The restaurant is planning to reopen May 4, and will still have outdoor ordering like before. But now, they will make use of a microphone for customers to speak into, similar to a drive-through system.

Brooks' Sandwich House originally reopened February 1 after closing for nearly two months following the December shooting death of co-owner Scott Brooks.

"They can beat you up but they can't beat you down," David Brooks previously said, as he took in the long line of customers when they first reopened in February.

David and Scott Brooks had been running the three-generation, family-owned business that was started by their father in 1973. The small, counter-serve restaurant is known for its burgers, hot dogs and chili.

"We can’t wait to see you all again!" an Instagram post from the restaurant said in part. "And We will get through this together!"

