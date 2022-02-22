'It was terrifying' | Pineville businesses raise concerns about busy intersection

Communications Officer Jennifer Thompson said DOT has looked into putting a traffic signal at that intersection in the past but it’s been several years.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A busy intersection near the Carolina Place shopping mall in Pineville is raising concerns.

Lee Lighting is directly across from the intersection of Park Road and Carolina Place Parkway.

“I’ve seen so many accidents and the last one was a young girl," Mike Murphy with Lee Lighting said. "It was terrifying for me to see that, and I had to direct traffic."

He’s worked for the company for 17 years and he believes the intersection has become more dangerous in the last few years.

“The traffic has just gotten a lot worse, we are getting one to two accidents a month here," Murphy said. "I’ve been out there several times after they have taken place.”

Murphy shared photos with WCNC Charlotte of two accidents at the intersection within a week of each other, earlier this month.

Pineville police confirm two crashes have been reported at the intersection since Dec. 1 and added it's possible there were more accidents at the location in which police were not called.

“People are trying to turn left off park road and they have to navigate four lanes of traffic,” Murphy said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation maintains the parkway and said more than 5.4 million vehicles traveled that intersection between Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30 of 2021. During that time there were nine crashes reported, with five being property damage only, and four being injury crashes.

There were no reported fatal crashes during this time.

Communications Officer Jennifer Thompson said DOT has looked into putting a traffic signal at that intersection in the past but it’s been several years.

“There might not have been enough traffic or data to support putting a signal there at that time,” Thompson said.

The area is seeing a lot of development and growth and with recent concern, Thompson said they will take another look at the intersection.

“We do maintain Carolina Place Parkway," Thompson said. "So, we will primarily look at the data there but also the design of the road, the layout, and two, if a treatment is warranted."

Thompson added data collection was suspended during the pandemic, so there is a backlog.

“Lots of businesses were closed, everybody had adjusted and changed their driving habits," Thompson said. "So, it wouldn't have probably been beneficial to get any measurements during that time, because it wouldn't have accurately reflected the travel."

A traffic data collection firm was at the intersection Monday, adding a camera.

“We collect data for businesses or for private," Michael Smith with Quality Counts said. "They use that data for their proposals or to make changes to a street."

NCDOT told WCNC Charlotte it could take eight to 12 weeks to analyze traffic in the area and determine if improvements are needed. If treatment is needed, that could be anything from a traffic light, adding a speed bump or restricting turns at the intersection. However, it is too early to tell as the company gathers more data.

“If we do come up with a treatment, then it has to be submitted as a project," Thompson said. "Then it is submitted for funding consideration."

Meanwhile, Pineville Police Chief Michael Hudgins said they will assign a traffic car to this location to evaluate the situation and conduct enforcement when appropriate.

“We will provide our input to the town based upon our evaluation and will reach out to other departments that specialize in traffic flow patterns and the installation of traffic control devices to ensure safety and movement of vehicular traffic," Chief Hudgins said.

“I’m just ecstatic that something is going to be done about it before someone gets killed, unfortunately,” Murphy said.

