Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4.

In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding and that the food pantry is located in the building where the fire occurred.

"We are especially grateful to community partners like Lowe's Home Improvement for their monetary donation which will allow us to quickly operate our center at full capacity," the center said.

The center said it is working to provide assistance to those who receive food from them.

Camino Health Center said its food pharmacy helped nearly 10,000 people last year.

