Car crashes into Lincoln County preschool

The car ran through the wall of Chesterbrook Academy in Denver.

DENVER, N.C. — Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Denver, North Carolina was damaged Monday following what appears to have been an impact from a car.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash.

One witness, who works at the neighboring Meineke Car Care Center, posted on Facebook that he saw six ambulances on the scene.

Came into the shop this morning and a vehicle drove through the Chesterbrook Academy Preschool building next door and... Posted by Pete Robinson on Monday, August 2, 2021

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

