New crack or break found on Fury 325, NC officials say

A second break or crack was found on Fury 325 during the inspection process following the replacement of a support beam, officials said. Here's what we know.

A second possible break or crack has been found on the Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds, the North Carolina Department of Labor confirmed Friday.

A spokesperson with the DOL confirmed the agency was notified of a "weld indication" on Fury 325. A weld indication could be a crack or break, according to the DOL. It's not known how severe the flaw is, where it's located or if it impacts the structural integrity of the coaster.

Fury 325 has been shut down since a huge crack was found on a support beam of the ride earlier this month. The weld indication was found as part of the thorough inspection process after the support beam was replaced. Carowinds said the ride would be put through 500 full test cycles after the cracked beam was replaced before a third-party inspection was completed.

The DOL said its investigation is ongoing and no certification of operation has been issued for Fury. There's still no timetable for when the coaster will reopen. The DOL forwarded all further questions to Carowinds.

Carowinds issued the following statement when asked about a possible second crack on Fury 325:

"Carowinds continues to conduct a comprehensive series of detailed tests and inspections in preparation for the reopening of Fury 325. Each step of the process is under careful monitoring, with remedial action taken to ensure the structure's safety and integrity. Upon completion of this phase, the ride will undergo final inspections by the ride manufacturer, a third-party testing firm, and the North Carolina Department of Labor's Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau, all aimed at preparing Fury 325 for its reopening.

“We are conducting a full maintenance review of Fury 325 during this testing process. This maintenance review – which is consistent with routine off-season procedures – includes a review of the steel superstructure, the trains, and the ride control system. During such reviews, it is not uncommon to discover slight weld indications in various locations of a steel superstructure. It is important to note that these indications do not compromise the structural integrity or safety of the ride. When such indications are found, we conduct non-destructive testing to determine the appropriate remedy. Once a repair is completed, it undergoes inspection and approval before the ride is deemed operational. Additionally, as is customary, we conduct test cycles to ensure its smooth operation before guests are allowed on the ride.”

A structural engineer with decades of experience inspecting amusement park rides said this situation doesn't happen often, as industry experts agree rides are generally safe.

"Occurrences like this are extremely rare," Michael Hupalo said. "If everything looks right, it probably is. But it is machinery and it needs to be properly maintained."

Fury 325 crack repair timeline

June 30: Crack found on ride by Jeremy Wagner. His video goes viral on social media, leading to Carowinds closing the ride.

July 3: North Carolina Department of Labor begins inspections of Fury 325.

July 4: Bolliger & Mabillard, the manufacturer of Fury, arrives at Carowinds for inspection.

July 6. Carowinds releases details on how Fury 325 will be repaired.

July 12: Work begins to replace the cracked beam.

July 19: Overnight testing begins. The ride is put through several cycles.

July 28: North Carolina Department of Labor confirms a "weld indication" was found on the ride.

